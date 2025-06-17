Short Interest in Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPL) Decreases By 50.0%

Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of MVPL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.90. 13,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745. Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00.

Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF Company Profile

The Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF (MVPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages exposure to the S&P 500 Index using leveraged and unleveraged positions based on a daily trading signal from the adviser’s proprietary model. MVPL was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by Miller.

