Short Interest in Columbia International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INEQ) Rises By 70.2%

Columbia International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INEQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Columbia International Equity Income ETF Stock Performance
INEQ traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $35.17. 415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia International Equity Income ETF has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $35.56.
Columbia International Equity Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia International Equity Income ETF
About Columbia International Equity Income ETF
The Columbia International Equity Income ETF (INEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies in developed markets outside the US. The fund uses a proprietary, fundamental selection process with an exclusionary screen for ESG risk INEQ was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is issued by Columbia Threadneedle.
