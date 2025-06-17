Short Interest in Columbia International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INEQ) Rises By 70.2%

Columbia International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INEQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Columbia International Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

INEQ traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $35.17. 415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia International Equity Income ETF has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

Columbia International Equity Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia International Equity Income ETF

About Columbia International Equity Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia International Equity Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia International Equity Income ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia International Equity Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Columbia International Equity Income ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in Columbia International Equity Income ETF by 341.9% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 40,781 shares in the last quarter.

The Columbia International Equity Income ETF (INEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies in developed markets outside the US. The fund uses a proprietary, fundamental selection process with an exclusionary screen for ESG risk INEQ was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is issued by Columbia Threadneedle.

