Louisbourg Investments Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Louisbourg Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 55 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,156.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,225.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $521.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,262.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,127.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,003.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

