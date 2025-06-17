Louisbourg Investments Inc. Acquires 812 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $554.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $523.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

