Verve Therapeutics’ (VERV) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VERV. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Up 76.5%

VERV stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 52,045,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,386. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $986.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 807.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 823,700.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

