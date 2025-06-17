Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Inogen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of INGN stock remained flat at $6.60 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.64. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.27. Inogen had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $82.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Inogen will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Inogen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Inogen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Inogen by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

