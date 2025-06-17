AA Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 145 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $125,350,000 after buying an additional 23,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $864,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $296.18 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.03. The firm has a market cap of $211.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

