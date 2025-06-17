S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,589,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,725,084,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after purchasing an additional 525,347 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,653,000 after buying an additional 357,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,345,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,979,000 after buying an additional 145,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global stock opened at $504.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The company has a market capitalization of $154.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

