NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $183.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.93 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

