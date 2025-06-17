Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 150,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,024 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 12,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 88.3% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $177.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $5,483,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,587,696 shares in the company, valued at $436,570,192.16. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,570 shares of company stock worth $32,003,532 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

