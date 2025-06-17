Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.8% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.67.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

