Bell Bank Makes New $38.65 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,649,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,218,143,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,994 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $247,076,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.91.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

