NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd Acquires Shares of 16,154 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 10.5% of NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $115.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.47. The firm has a market cap of $276.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

