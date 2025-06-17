Bell Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bell Bank reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intel by 34.8% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $1,552,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $641,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Intel by 60.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,991 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 12.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,732 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 45,751 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

