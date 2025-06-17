Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.1% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 115,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 219,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 106,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $345.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

