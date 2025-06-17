Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lowered by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Melius downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $466.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $471.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

