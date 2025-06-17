Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 848,334 shares of company stock valued at $163,560,669 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $252.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $265.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.