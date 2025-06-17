Rakuten Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 273.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $466.91 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $471.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

