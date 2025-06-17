Clayton Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clayton Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $2,169,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $128.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.