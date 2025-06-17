Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Clayton Financial Group LLC

Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,961 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,175,000 after buying an additional 1,237,158 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,125,000 after buying an additional 422,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,067,000 after buying an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $273.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.68.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

