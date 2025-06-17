Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 518,535,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,756,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,124,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,589,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,190,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,328,986,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.