Edge Financial Advisors LLC Buys 71 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $329.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 161.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.53 and its 200-day moving average is $332.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

