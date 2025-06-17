Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases 38,368 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,368 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.5% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $146,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $131.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.75 and a 1-year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

