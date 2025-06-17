Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,224 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $603.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $572.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.95. The firm has a market cap of $592.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

