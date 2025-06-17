Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

