Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kercheville Advisors LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 2.5% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,533,972,000 after buying an additional 889,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,637,266,000 after acquiring an additional 444,887 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,016,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,707,000 after acquiring an additional 681,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Blackstone by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,987,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,032,400,000 after acquiring an additional 371,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,448,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,005. The trade was a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Blackstone Stock Up 1.2%
NYSE:BX opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.02.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 112.05%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
