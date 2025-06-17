Vivid Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,711 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 30,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. This trade represents a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $102,187.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,305.20. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,205 in the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.