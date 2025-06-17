NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Insider Chee Pheng Cheng Sells 27,000 Shares

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) insider Chee Pheng Cheng sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$14,007.60.

Chee Pheng Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

On Monday, June 9th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 12,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$5,880.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 10,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$4,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 1,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$540.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 40,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.

On Friday, May 9th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 10,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$3,400.00.

On Friday, May 2nd, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 10,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$3,000.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 15,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.

On Friday, April 25th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 10,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$2,410.00.

On Thursday, April 17th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 24,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$6,278.40.

On Monday, April 14th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 10,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$2,700.00.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SFD stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$41.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.95. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.70.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc is a Canadian company which offers geophysical service to the upstream oil and gas industry using its gravity-based Stress Field Detection (SFD) remote-sensing survey system. The SFD is an airborne survey system that is used in the oil and natural gas exploration industry to help in identifying areas with hydrocarbon reservoir potential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.