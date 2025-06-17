CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,522 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,721,882,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $527,053,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $156.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.12.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $486,951.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,711.90. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

