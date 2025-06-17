Vista Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 87.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.69.

OKE stock opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

