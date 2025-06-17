PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Acquires 3,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,074,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX opened at $101.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average of $98.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

In related news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $16,852,118.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,379,150.88. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,970 shares of company stock worth $42,406,693. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

