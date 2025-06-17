Greenbush Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Greenbush Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

