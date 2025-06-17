Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 91,037 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,654,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 25,793 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

