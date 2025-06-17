Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Raia Drogasil Price Performance

Raia Drogasil stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. 427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. Raia Drogasil has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Get Raia Drogasil alerts:

Raia Drogasil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.39%.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.