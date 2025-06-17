Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Acquires 119 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $355.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $655.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.71 and a 200-day moving average of $338.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,448 shares of company stock valued at $50,133,659 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

