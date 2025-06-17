State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Short Interest Update

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.0 days.
State Bank of India Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBKFF traded up $12.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.90. The company had a trading volume of 871 shares, compared to its average volume of 206. State Bank of India has a 1-year low of $80.75 and a 1-year high of $112.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.87.
About State Bank of India
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than State Bank of India
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Q2’s Most Upgraded Stocks (And No, NVIDIA’s Not on the List)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Southwest Airlines: Short Interest Plunges—Should You Buy?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Tech Stocks You Can’t Miss in This Market Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for State Bank of India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank of India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.