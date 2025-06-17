Short Interest in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Drops By 49.3%

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the May 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

