Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Short Interest Update

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Optiva Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RKNEF remained flat at $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190. Optiva has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22.
About Optiva
