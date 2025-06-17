Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Short Interest Update

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Optiva Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKNEF remained flat at $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190. Optiva has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22.

About Optiva

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and business support systems products to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company’s cloud-native real-time converged charging and billing platform delivers a software platform, such as real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

