Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the May 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Prysmian Trading Up 3.3%

OTCMKTS PRYMY traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $33.16. 58,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,519. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20. Prysmian has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.

Get Prysmian alerts:

Prysmian Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a $0.2385 dividend. This is an increase from Prysmian’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Prysmian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prysmian

About Prysmian

(Get Free Report)

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells power and telecom cables and systems, and related accessories under the Prysmian, Draka, and General Cable brands worldwide. It operates through four segments: Renewable Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification, and Digital Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.