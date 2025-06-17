Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Buys 217 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,508 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.4% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 72.8% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 142.8% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $69,498,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total value of $830,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,987 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,926.72. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Callans sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,002.77, for a total transaction of $3,008,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,705,164.11. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,205. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $984.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $793.00 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,001.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $981.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cfra Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,035.32.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

