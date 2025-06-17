Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.8% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $807.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $777.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $801.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $765.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

