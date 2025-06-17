WD Rutherford LLC Acquires 649 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,564 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 2.2% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 1,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW stock opened at $198.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $16,541,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,543,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,132,981.56. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 227,414 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $39,281,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,854,038.83. This trade represents a 41.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 789,736 shares of company stock worth $139,837,528. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Roth Capital started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

