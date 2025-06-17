Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETSY. Arete Research raised Etsy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Arete cut Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Etsy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Etsy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Get Etsy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ETSY

Etsy Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,801. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $66.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The firm had revenue of $651.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 151,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $8,748,094.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,218,423.12. This trade represents a 58.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,813.28. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,234,192. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.