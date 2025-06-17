NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of CAT opened at $362.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.