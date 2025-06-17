Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 0.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $29,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $215.54 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

