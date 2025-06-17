NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 31,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 14,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 14.7% in the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 48,557 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 10.4% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 888,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,350,158.55. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $195,052.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 398,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,288,807.84. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,534 shares of company stock worth $12,833,664. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $752.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.