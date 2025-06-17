Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lowered by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Walmart were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.11. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $752.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,166,630.71. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 630,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,421,282. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,833,664 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

