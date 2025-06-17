AA Financial Advisors LLC Has $590,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AA Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,202,879,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $554.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.