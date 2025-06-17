Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,092,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $703,074,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $350,935,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895,896 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 price target (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $296.18 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.