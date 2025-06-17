Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $554.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.